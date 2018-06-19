J.Crew appoints Johanna Uurasjarvi as Chief Design Officer

J.Crew Group, Inc. has named Johanna Uurasjarvi as its Chief Design Officer. The company said, she will be responsible for guiding the overall design direction for the J.Crew brand and report to Jim Brett, J.Crew Group’s CEO.

"Johanna brings more than 25 years of fashion and design experience with a unique understanding of how customers shop and live. She is a visionary with impeccable taste who will undoubtedly inspire our team, our partners, and our customers." said Brett in a media release, adding, "I am thrilled to work with Johanna again. We had a powerful and successful partnership at West Elm and Anthropologie."

Uurasjarvi joins J.Crew from West Elm, where she was the creative director of the lifestyle and specialty home furnishing company. Prior to that she was the creative director of Anthropologie for a decade. The company added that at West Elm, she was the concept builder of its successful "New Modern" assortment, a lighter and brighter interpretation of classic mid-century modern with layered textures and material innovation, incorporating the company's signature interest in global artistry. She was an instrumental part of a team that helped the brand to reach 1 billion dollars in revenue.

As the executive creative director of product design for Anthropologie, the company further said, she built the first in-house design team. In 2008, she developed the cult wholesale brand, Leifsdottir, which was carried by the brand as well as 200 additional doors, including Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom stores, and in 2011 was picked as one of the most creative people of the year by Fast Company.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at J. Crew and help to evolve this incredible iconic brand," added Uurasjarvi.

Picture:Facebook/J.Crew