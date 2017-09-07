J.Crew chief design director Somsack Sikhounmuong exits role

London - Things appear to be amiss at the moment at J.Crew, as Somsack Sikhounmuong, chief of design and successor to Jenna Lyons, has left his role and the company. Sikhoumoung, who was previously named chief of design at J.Crew in April this year, exit comes after a 16-year tenure at the brand. His sudden departure was first revealed by Business of Fashion and later confirmed by a spokesperson for the brand.

Sikhounmoung held numerous roles during his 16-year tenure at J.Crew, including head of women's wear design and head of design at J.Crew's sister label Madewell. The reason behind Sikhounmuong exit has yet to be clarified, although J.Crew made it known that it will not be appointing a replacement. Rather, his responsibilities and duties will be passed along to the other members of J.Crew's design time. "While we are sad to see him leave, we respect his decision and wish him all the best," said a spokesperson in a statement.

His departure from J.Crew comes as the brand continues to go through a series of change. Following the exit of chief of design Jenna Lyons after 26 years of service earlier this year, came the exit of CEO Mickey Drexler, who left J.Crew after 14 years. He was replaced by James Brett in June.