J.Crew elevates Vincent Zanna as CFO

J.Crew Group has promoted Vincent Zanna, previously senior vice president of finance and treasurer, to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective immediately. He will continue reporting to Michael J. Nicholson, the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Vin to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Vin has been an asset to the company and an especially valuable partner since I joined the company in January 2016. He has strong financial acumen and leadership skills that make him the perfect choice for this key role,” said Nicholson in a media release.

Zanna, the company said, has served as J.Crew’s senior vice president of finance and treasurer since October 2016 and vice president and treasurer from 2012. Prior to joining the company in 2009, he served as the treasurer of Footstar, Inc.

