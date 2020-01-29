J.Crew names Jan Singer of Victoria's Secret new CEO

After over a year of searching, J.Crew has appointed a new chief executive officer. Jan Singer, formerly chief executive of Victoria's Secret, will lead the brand effective February 2. She will join the board of directors and take responsibility for all aspects of J.Crew and J.Crew Factory businesses.

Singer takes over for Michael Nicholson, who has acted as chief executive officer in the interim since James Brett stepped down from the position in November 2018. Nicholson will return to his previous role of president and chief operating officer.

"Jan is a dynamic leader with significant experience growing and modernizing omnichannel brands," director and chairman of the board of directors Chad Leat said in a statement. He continued, "Jan's passion for our brand, focused vision of our potential and deep understanding of the modern consumer will be invaluable in rebuilding the strategic positioning and prestige of our iconic brand and company."

Singer brings over 25 years of retail experience to J.Crew. She has been chief executive officer of Victoria's Secret for three years, after serving in the same role for Spanx for a year and half. Before this, Singer spent ten years with Nike.

"I'm excited and honored to join this iconic brand and team at such an important time," Singer. commented "For me, J.Crew has led specialty retail by knowing what it takes to be a brand—putting the consumer first and at the center. My passion for developing product, brand experiences and teams feels very at home at J.Crew."