J.Crew taps Dyson Beauty veteran Kathleen Pierce as president

J.Crew Group has appointed Kathleen Van Nest Pierce as president of the J.Crew label, starting August 4. Pierce, who previously worked at Dyson Beauty and The Estée Lauder Companies, will lead the American multi-brand’s merchandising, design, marketing, and retail teams to accelerate business momentum and deliver sustainable long-term growth, according to a statement from the group.

“Kathleen is a one-of-a-kind consumer brand leader with a proven ability to deliver outstanding results, build resonant brands, and forge meaningful connections with customers, and we are thrilled to welcome her to J.Crew,” said Libby Wadle, chief executive officer of J.Crew Group. “J.Crew has always stood for authenticity and designed around an American sensibility that has resonated with customers for generations. Kathleen’s rare combination of brand vision, operational excellence, and track record of driving global growth is exactly what this moment calls for.”

Next chapter

As a former global president for beauty at Dyson, where she spent four years before joining the J.Crew Group, Pierce is credited for expanding the brand’s reach into entirely new categories and bringing 27 products to market in just two years. In a statement, Pierce said she looks forward to "honoring J.Crew’s storied history and creating lasting connections for our customers" in this new chapter.

“J.Crew is one of those rare brands that holds a genuine place in people’s lives — it’s beloved, it’s relevant, and it has extraordinary growth opportunities,” said Pierce. “I’m honored to join Libby and the entire J.Crew team at such an exciting moment."

Kevin Ulrich, chairman of J.Crew Group, said Pierce's expertise in scaling global consumer brands makes her the perfect leader to build on J.Crew’s foundation and accelerate its growth. "I am excited to have an executive of her caliber leading the J.Crew brand into its next chapter," Ulrich said.

It's been a year of growth for the J.Crew Group, which also owns Madewell and J.Crew Factory. In May, the company announced the expansion of its US retail footprint, with three new Madewell stores in key markets this summer, including locations in Long Island, Connecticut and Oregon.