J.Jill announces new CEO

J.Jill, Inc. has announced the appointment of Claire Spofford as CEO and a member of the board of directors, effective no later than February 15.

Spofford will be taking over the position from Jim Scully, who was in the position for ten months. Scully will remain interim CEO to ensure Spofford’s translation to the role.

She will be making a return to the brand as she previously worked as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

Spofford said: “I am honoured to rejoin the team and for the opportunity to lead J.Jill as we look to build on our strong heritage and position the company for the future.

“I am excited to work alongside the talented team as we continue to evolve and meet the needs of our customer day in and day out.”

She is a verteran retail executive with over 20 years of experience in the industry, she most recently served as president of Cornerstone Brands. In this, Spoffard oversaw a portfolio of four interactive, aspirational, home and apparel lifestyle brands including Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road.

Michael Rahamim, chairman of the board, added: “As we enter this next phase, we are excited to welcome Claire back to the J.Jill organisation. Claire’s extensive experience driving growth and profitability at respected retail companies coupled with her knowledge of our customer and brand make her the ideal candidate to lead the business forward. We look forward to building upon the legacy of this great brand.”