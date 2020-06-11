J.Jill appoints L Brands EVP to board of directors

Shelley Milano has joined the J.Jill board of directors, effective immediately. Milano is currently executive vice president and chief human resources officer for L Brands.

“I recognize that J.Jill occupies an important place in the market and serves an important role in its customers’ lives," Milano said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside the Board and the management team as we build on the legacy of the brand and work to find solutions to the challenges facing retailers today.”

Milano had previously served as L Brand's senior vice president and general counsel. She also worked in executive leadership positions with Eddie Bauer, Starbucks and Honda of America Manufacturing. She serves on the boards of directors for Urban Hardwoods and Bartell Drugs.

“Shelley is an established industry leader with impeccable credentials, and she perfectly complements the skills and expertise of our current Board,” J.Jill's chairman, Michael Rahamim, commented. “Our ability to attract such an accomplished leader is a testament to the continued strength of our brand, and it reinforces our commitment to all of our stakeholders.”