J.Jill hires Mark Webb as new CFO

J.Jill Inc. has announced on April 15 that Mark Webb will take on the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will assume this role on May 1, overseeing finance, tax, accounting, treasury, investor relations, company planning, and real estate, according to the company’s announcement.

“Mark has an impressive track record and a broad range of experience at major retail companies, including during times of significant growth and industry change,” said Linda Heasley, J.Jill’s Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

Webb joins the J.Jill team with over 23 years of experience working in the retail industry, focusing on finance. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president, chief financial planning & analysis and treasury officer at Hudson’s Bay Company. Before then, he was with Gap, Inc. from 1995 to 2017.