J Lindeberg names new head of e-commerce

Swedish fashion and golfwear brand J Lindeberg have named former Levi's, Under Armour and Toms executive Alexander Diedrich as its head of e-commerce.

Diedrich has extensive experience in global e-commerce across the sports, leisure and fashion sectors and has been brought on to accelerate J Lindeberg’s digital growth and enhance its e-commerce strategy.

He will be based at the brand’s headquarters in Stockholm and relocating from Amsterdam.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalle Kickuth, chief sales officer at J.Lindeberg, said in a statement: "I'm so excited to have Alexander joining us at J.Lindeberg. With his broad and impressive international experience from senior roles at global brands within sports and lifestyle, I’m confident he will contribute significantly to our success in digital sales across e-commerce and retail moving forward.

“This is an exciting time for the company, and I can’t wait to see how Alexander, together with his talented team, will elevate our digital consumer experience worldwide."

Diedrich added: "I’m very humbled by the opportunity to join one of Scandinavia's most iconic sports fashion brands and help fuel the growth of global e-commerce.

“I want to thank Kalle Kickuth and Hans-Christian Meyer for their trust in me. I’m excited to continue delivering a first-class digital brand experience with the global e-commerce team and the entire organization. I’m thrilled to apply my leadership background within the international sports, apparel, and footwear industry to this new, exciting role."