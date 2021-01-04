J.M. Weston names new president

J.M. Weston has named Marc Durie their new president. Durie was previously the global head of the men’s shoe division and CRM department at Christian Louboutin since September 2016. He begins his new role at J.M. Weston today. The news was reported by WWD.

Durie succeeds Thierry Oriez, who left J.M. Weston to pursue other projects. Durie will report to Valerie Hermann, president of the fashion and luxury division of private investment from EPI, which includes Bonpoint and J.M. Weston.

The executive’s resume also includes stints at Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, and J. Mendel. In his new role at J.M. Weston, Durie will be tasked with the brand’s development strategy and expanding its international presence. The company is currently eyeing U.S. and Asian expansion.

photo: via jmweston.com