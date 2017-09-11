J Sainsbury names Jo Harlow non-executive director

J Sainsbury plc has announced that Jo Harlow will join the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Harlow will be a member of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee.

Commenting on Harlow’s appointment to the board, David Tyler, Chairman of Sainsbury's, said in a media release: "We are delighted to welcome Jo Harlow as a Non-Executive Director. She brings to the board a wealth of experience in consumer-facing businesses and in the telecoms and technology industry, both in the UK and internationally. We are confident that she will make a valuable contribution to Sainsbury's."

The company said, a US national, Harlow has a strong background in consumer-facing businesses having spent eight years at P&G and 11 years at Reebok in senior sales and marketing positions in both Europe and the US. In addition, she has spent 12 years in the telecoms and technology industry in a variety of senior management roles with Nokia and Microsoft. She currently serves as Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels plc, Ceconomy AG, the German consumer electronics company, and technology company, Halma plc.

J Sainsbury has also announced that Matt Brittin, Non-Executive Director, is becoming a member of the remuneration committee and standing down from the audit committee with immediate effect. At the same time, Jean Tomlin, Non-Executive Director, is joining the audit committee and standing down from the remuneration committee.

