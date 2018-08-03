J.W. Anderson might have a new CEO soon

Who is hired? WWD has reported that J.W. Anderson, after months of searching, might be close to naming a new CEO. LVMH, which took a 46 percent stake in the J.W. Anderson brand in 2013, is looking to hire from within for the role. Sources say that Jenny Galimberti, Louis Vuitton's global communications and events director, is likely to be named to the position.

LVMH would not immediately confirm whether or not Galimberti would indeed be taking on this role.

J.W. Anderson has been without a CEO since the end of last year when Simon Whitehouse left the position after three years due to personal reasons.

While some might be asking what does someone from a communications role have to bring to the table as a CEO, there's an industry trend of selecting CEO's from communication and marketing roles. In an age where fashion is heavily driven by social media, it makes perfect sense.

WWD also reported that a successor search for Galimberti is under way, with Stefano Cantino, who left his role as Prada's strategic marketing director earlier this year, named in the mix as her potential successor.