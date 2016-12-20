Jack & Jones brand director departs

- Danielle Wightman-Stone |
Morten Mortensen, brand director at Bestseller’s Jack & Jones and Selected, is leaving after 27 years, as he looks to “try something else”.
During his tenure, Mortensen has been credited as the driving force behind Bestseller building a strong menswear offering and building a strong management team for Jack & Jones and Selected.
“Morten has been a large part of Bestseller for more than 27 years, where he has been responsible for our menswear department since the start-up of Jack & Jones,” said Anders Holch Povlsen, chief executive and owner of the Bestseller Group. “Since then, we have seen Selected emerge and together, these two businesses make up a considerable share of our company and our results.”
No plans to replace Mortensen have been made, the press statement added that: “the plan is for this team to take over where Morten left and continue building strong healthy brands.”
On his departure, Mortensen said: “Bestseller has been a big part of my life so far, but I feel it is time to try something else. I have no concrete plans for the future, but I have thousands of ideas, and I look very much forward to be spending more time with my family.
“It has been the most joyful trip, and I owe a big thank you to all the dedicated colleagues that have travelled with me along the way.”
