Jack Wills appoints new chief financial officer from Jigsaw

British fashion and lifestyle brand Jack Wills has appointed Claire Wain as its chief financial officer.

Wain, who currently holds the same role at UK fashion retailer Jigsaw, will report to Jack Wills CEO Suzanne Harlow when she joins the company in April. Prior to working at Jigsaw, Wain was director of group finance at Mothercare and held various financial roles at the John Lewis Partnership.

“I am delighted that Claire will be joining us as CFO. She has an impressive background within the retail sector and I am looking forward to working with her as we continue to restore the business to profitable growth,” Suzanne Harlow, CEO of Jack Wills, said in a statement. “This appointment is further evidence of Jack Wills strengthening its team to ensure we have the very best people taking us forward.”

Wain added: “I’m delighted to be joining Jack Wills at such an exciting time for the business, and look forward to working with Suzanne, Blue Gem and the newly formed management team in maximising the potential of such an iconic British heritage brand as it continues to push forward on its turnaround journey and return to profitability.”