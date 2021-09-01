Jack Wolfskin appoints Patrick Berresheim as vice president digital

Jack Wolfskin has appointed Patrick Berresheim to the newly created position of vice president digital, effective September 1, 2021.

The company said in a statement that a proven e-commerce expert, Berresheim will be responsible for the entire digital strategy for Europe, Russia, China, and the USA, and for the brand’s consistent presence in e-commerce across all channels and countries. He will directly report to the company’s CEO Richard Collier.

“There is a significant opportunity to grow Jack Wolfskin’s digital sales on a global basis,” said Joe Flannery, executive vice president, apparel and soft goods at Callaway Golf, adding, “Through the newly created position, Patrick’s experience with global brands and expertise in the EU market will directly benefit our ambitious digital strategy.”

Berresheim is joining the company from Birkenstock Digital GmbH, where he held the role as managing director. There he was responsible for creating sustainable digital growth on a global level, further expanding the business and setting up the central, regional and local teams in Europe, USA, Japan, China and India.

“Digital forms one of the three pillars in our strategic orientation for further growth. With Patrick, we have gained an experienced digital expert who brings nearly 20 years of experience in the space with renowned brands. We are convinced that we will be able to generate further growth with him in this important business area,” added Collier.

Birkenstock has 20 years of professional experience in e-commerce also with major brands such as Hugo Boss, Douglas and Gerry Weber. Berresheim studied business administration at the University of Cologne.