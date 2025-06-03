Jack Wolfskin: Matthew Jung steps down as CEO
Jack Wolfskin will continue without CEO Matthew Jung. Jung left the outdoor outfitter after three and a half years, one and a half of which he spent as chief executive officer, as Jack Wolfskin confirmed to FashionUnited upon request. The former CEO left at his own request to pursue new professional opportunities outside the company.
Jung’s departure coincided with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin by the Chinese sportswear group Anta Sports Products Limited. The acquisition, announced in April, was completed on Monday, according to a statement from the new parent company. Jack Wolfskin, previously part of the US group Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., is now an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the group.
Jung assumed the role of CEO in January 2024 and previously served as general manager for China. He joined Jack Wolfskin in 2022 according to his profile on the career network LinkedIn, after a career break. He previously held various management positions at the US sportswear manufacturer Nike, most recently as general manager of the shoe brand Converse in Asia.
His successor as CEO is expected to be announced shortly. Until then, the current management team will ensure smooth business operations. According to the statement, no further structural changes are associated with the change in leadership.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
