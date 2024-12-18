Jack Wolfskin welcomes Jens Döring as CFO, strengthens leadership team

Jack Wolfskin has announced the appointments of new leaders to help advance the brand’s next phase of growth.

The company said in a statement that Jens Döring from the Adidas brand will start as the new CFO for Jack Wolfskin on January 1, 2025, replacing André Grube who after four years with the company is stepping down from his role as general manager and CFO.

Jack Wolfskin appoints Jens Döring as new CFO

At Adidas, Döring most recently held the position of VP finance Central Europe overseeing the financials for the brand’s 10 Central European countries. Döring brings 25 years of finance experience in the sport, fashion and lifestyle industry having worked for different brands such as Adidas, C&A, RockShox and Beiersdorf.

Commenting on Döring’s appointment, Matthew Jung, the company’s president said: “As we reignite the brand in the DACH region, I am confident Jens’ expertise in this particular region will be a catalyst for healthy, sustainable growth.”

Jack Wolfskin strengthens leadership team

The company added that Claire Midwood, senior vice president of product & marketing, is extending her responsibilities beyond marketing, product, and design functions to now also include retail.

Midwood started her career on the retail shopfloor in the UK and has held retail leadership roles at Adidas and Apple, and will now oversee all aspects of the Jack Wolfskin European retail business which includes oversight of more than 100 owned stores.

Jack Wolfskin further said that reporting to Midwood as the new head of retail operations & in-store experience will be Elliot McFarlane. Originally from the UK, McFarlane has built a track record of success in the retail space over a 28 year career - mainly in sports and fast fashion.

Jack Wolfskin has also promoted Kurt Zhang, who has served as China’s VP-omni channel since August, 2022, to general manager to lead the scaling of the brand and development of the organization.

“With these important appointments, we are very proud to tap into leadership strengths within our existing organization while welcoming proven leaders within the industry as we move into execution mode of our ‘reimagine’ strategy,” added Matthew Jung.