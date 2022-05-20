Jacquemus taps Paco Rabanne chief Bastien Daguzan as new CEO

French fashion house Jacquemus has tapped Bastien Daguzan as its new chief executive officer.

Daguzan joins from Spanish luxury brand Paco Rabanne, where he has served as CEO since 2017, during which time he worked alongside artistic director Julien Dossena and was credited with driving the company’s direct-to-consumer transformation.

Prior to joining Paco Rabanne, Daguzan was CEO of French luxury brand Lemaire between 2013 and 2017.

Since 2017, Daguzan has been president of the IFM Alumni Association.

Daguzan was born in South West France in 1984, and later studied at law school in la Sorbonne in Paris before enrolling at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris in 2008.

His appointment marks the first time the luxury label has brought in an external chief - founder Simon Porte Jacquemus previously acted as CEO and creative director of the label.

Rise to fame

Founder Jacquemus launched the prêt-à-porter label in 2009 at the age of just 19 following the sudden death of his mother, whose maiden name the label was named after as a tribute.

Jacquemus quickly made waves in the fashion scene. In 2012, he was invited to present his collection at Paris Fashion Week, and in 2015 he won the Special Jury Prize in the LVMH awards.

After initially offering only womenswear, the brand expanded to menswear in 2019.

Fast forward to today, and Jacquemus is one of the most popular global luxury brands, and has inked partnerships with some of the world’s most iconic retailers including Opening Ceremony in New York, Broken Arm in Paris, Gago in Aix-en-Provence, and Dover Street Market in London.

Earlier in May, the brand announced it would be launching its first collaboration with sportswear giant Nike in June.