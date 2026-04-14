Jacqui Markham joins John Lewis to lead own-brand fashion strategy

UK department store John Lewis has named Jacqui Markham as its new fashion creative director. The executive will oversee the creative strategy for the retailer’s own-brand collections across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.

Markham transitions to the role from UK contemporary label Whistles, where she held the position of creative director. Her previous professional experience includes tenures as global design director at Topshop and design director at e-commerce platform Asos. Markham succeeds Queralt Ferrer, who is departing from the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) after four years of service.

The appointment signifies a strategic move to strengthen the creative identity of the retailer’s private labels. JLP is currently directing significant investment toward its fashion division to enhance design quality and market relevance.

Investment in physical and digital retail infrastructure

This leadership change coincides with a broader initiative to modernise the company’s fashion proposition. JLP has recently completed the refurbishment of the womenswear and menswear departments at its Oxford Street flagship store in London.

The retailer is also implementing upgrades across its wider brick and mortar estate and digital channels. These developments are intended to support the new creative vision led by Markham and provide a more cohesive omnichannel experience for consumers.

Expansion of brand portfolio and designer collaborations

Beyond its internal labels, John Lewis is diversifying its offering through high-profile partnerships. April 14, 2026 marks the launch of the second collaboration between John Lewis and UK-based designer Rejina Pyo.

Additionally, the retailer is introducing a 15-piece exclusive capsule collection from UK designer Amanda Wakeley this month. These additions complement a revised line-up of contemporary brands, including US outdoor label Patagonia, UK heritage brand Belstaff, and Danish label Samsøe Samsøe.

John Lewis director of fashion, Rachel Morgans, stated that Markham joins the business at a “defining moment” for the fashion division. Morgans noted that the new creative director will be instrumental in supporting the future vision of the company.

Markham described the current period as a “seminal moment” in the history of the JLP. She expressed her intention to collaborate with the existing teams to shape and execute the brand’s evolving creative strategy.