James Conroy to succeed Barbara Rentler as Ross Stores CEO

Ross Stores has announced today that James Conroy will succeed Barbara Rentler as the company’s new CEO effective February 2, 2025.

The company said in a release that Conroy will join the company on December 2, 2024 as chief executive officer elect, when he will also become a member of the board of directors, reporting to executive chairman Michael Balmuth. Upon becoming CEO, he will report to the company’s full board of directors.

Commenting on Conroy’s appointment as Ross Stores CEO, Michael Balmuth said: “We are excited to welcome Jim to Ross as we build on our long history of profitable growth. We also are confident that Jim’s track record of leveraging customer-centric retail strategies to maximise top and bottom-line results will help drive our company’s profitable growth and shareholder value over the near and long term.”

The company added that Conroy brings more than 25 years of management, operational, and consulting experience. Most recently since 2012, he has served as president and chief executive officer of Boot Barn. Prior to Boot Barn, Conroy served in various executive roles at Claire’s Stores, Inc. from 2007 to 2012, including chief operating officer and interim co-chief executive officer in 2012 and president from 2009 to 2012.

As part of the company’s previously announced succession plan, Barbara Rentler, 67, will move to an advisory role as of February 2, 2025 through March 31, 2027.

“On behalf of the board and all our associates, I especially want to express our sincere gratitude to Barbara Rentler for her outstanding leadership as CEO over the last decade, as well as her almost 40 years with the company,” added Balmuth.

Commenting on her retirement, Rentler said: “For almost four decades, I have been privileged to work with some of the most talented people in retail. Their commitment and hard work have contributed to our expansion and profitability over the years. I thank all our valued associates for their efforts and look forward to the continued growth and success of our company.”