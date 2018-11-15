Jan Singer, CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s lingerie division steps down

After serving the business for two years, Jan Singer, CEO of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division is said to be stepping down from her role, reports CNBC quoting a person familiar with the development. The company is expected to make her departure official when it reports quarterly earnings on Monday, November 19, 2018.

Singer had joined Victoria’s Secret with over 20 years of experience in leadership and marketing roles for brands across the apparel, footwear and cosmetics product categories, both domestically and internationally. Before Victoria’s Secret, she was chief executive officer of Spanx, a privately held shapewear design, manufacturing and marketing company.

For the month of October, L Brands, Inc. reported net sales of 860.5 million dollars, an increase of 8 percent, , while comparable sales increased 4 percent. Raising its earnings expectations for the third quarter, the company said, it expects adjusted third quarter earnings per share to be approximately 0.15 cents, compared to its previous guidance of 0 to 0.05 cents, principally driven by outperformance at Bath & Body Works.

Picture credit:L Brands media centre