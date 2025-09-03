Japanese designer Soshi Otsuki named LVMH Prize winner

Paris - Japanese designer Soshi Otsuki has been awarded the 12th annual LVMH Prize, an award that recognises promising young fashion designers. Otsuki received the top prize of 400,000 euros at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris from Indian actress Deepika Padukone.

A specialist in tailoring, Otsuki launched his menswear label, Soshiotsuki, in 2015. He was previously shortlisted for the LVMH Prize in 2016. This year, Otsuki competed against seven other designers, who were selected from 2,300 applicants. His competitors included French designer Alain Paul and Tatar designer Danial Aitouganov, co-founder of the Dutch label Zomer.

In addition to the main prize, two other distinctions were awarded, each with a prize of 200,000 euros and a year of mentorship. British designer Torishéju Dumi was presented with the Savoir-Faire Prize by French actress Camille Cottin, while her compatriot Steve O Smith received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize from actress Anna Sawai.

The jury for this year's awards featured a lineup of top artistic directors from LVMH's fashion houses, including Jonathan Anderson (Loewe), Nicolas Ghesquière and Pharrell Williams (Louis Vuitton), Nigo (Kenzo), Phoebe Philo, and Sarah Burton (Alexander McQueen).

Created by Karl Lagerfeld, the LVMH Prize has previously honored designers who have gone on to become major figures in the fashion industry. Past winners include Jacquemus (2015), Wales Bonner (2016), and Marine Serre (2017). Last year, Swedish designer Ellen Hodakova Larsson won the top prize, and Dutch designer Duran Lantink was awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.