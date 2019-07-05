Jason Basmajian exits Cerruti 1881

Jason Basmajian will be exiting his role at chief creative officer of Cerruti 1881. Basmajian joined the Italian luxury brand in 2015, and will now be exiting just four years later.

"It has been a privilege to work for such iconic brands and write another chapter in their history," he said to WWD. "I want to thank my incredible teams and talent that I have collaborated with over the years in addition to guidance and support from Mr. Cerruti."

Basmajian was responsible for elevating the brand's menswear collection and re-introducing womenswear. It appears that another round of designer musical chairs is coming. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim recently departed Kenzo, and Keren Craig recently exited the brand she founded with Georgina Chapman, Marchesa. Lanvin also recently saw the appointment of a new creative director, Bruno Sialelli, earlier this year.