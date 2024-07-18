Jason Israel joins Allbirds as VP of design

Allbirds has announced the appointment of Jason Israel as VP of design, effective June 1. Israel reports to the company’s chief design officer, Adrian Nyman.

The company said in a release that Nyman and Israel – alongside the recent addition of a new color & materials leader, Ailsa Cordon-Michell, formerly associated with The North Face and Burberry – further strengthen Allbirds’s product team, focused on championing and elevating its design culture.

“We are thrilled to have Jason join our design team at this pivotal time for Allbirds, when product and storytelling are paramount to our return to growth,” said Joe Vernachio, Allbirds CEO.

The company added that Israel brings nearly two decades of design experience to Allbirds. Prior to joining Allbirds, he served as global creative director for sporting goods company Salomon.

Previously, Israel spent a cumulative eight years at Specialized Bicycle Components, most recently serving as head of global design, and five years at The North Face, most recently serving as global creative director of performance. Earlier in his career, he was a designer of apparel, gloves and bags for K2 Sports.