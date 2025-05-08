JCA London Fashion Academy names new CEO and principal

Andrew Ginn has been promoted to the position of chief executive officer and principal of JCA London Fashion Academy. Ginn had until now been serving in the sole position of principal since joining the institute in March 2025.

In his expanded role, Ginn has been tasked with leading the Jimmy Choo Academy (JCA) at what is a “pivotal time in its evolution”, reflected in its second campus at Boston Manor House and the launch of its new JCA Retail Gallery, an e-commerce and retail platform for students and alumni.

Prior to joining JCA, Ginn had served as associate pro vice chancellor at Coventry University and is credited with overseeing the launch and expansion of CU London. He has also held a number of senior roles across UK-based educational institutions, where he is said to have introduced business incubation hubs and aided in developing industry partnerships.

It is exactly this experience that JCA hopes to leverage, with the organisation having continued to expand its offering since it was founded by footwear designer Jimmy Choo in 2021. In a statement, Ginn said on his appointment to the academy that he looked forward to contributing to its “continued success as a unique provider, bridging the gap between industry and education for those wishing to be the next wave of fashion designers, makers, creators and entrepreneurs”.