JCPenney appoints W. Paul Jones to its board of directors

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has announced the appointment of W. Paul Jones, a retail industry veteran with more than 30 years of department store and specialty retailing experience, to its board of directors. The company said, Jones served as chief executive officer of Payless ShoeSource, retiring in 2017, and brings extensive leadership, merchandising and operations proficiency to the JCPenney board.

"Paul's areas of expertise are highly complementary to the company's focus on delivering an exceptional shopping experience to our customers," said Ron Tysoe, Chairman of the JCPenney board of directors said in a statement, adding, "In addition to his impressive omnichannel experience, Paul brings a wealth of merchandise and marketing insight, and I am delighted to welcome him to the JCPenney board."

The company added, Jones was CEO of Payless ShoeSource from 2012 until 2017 during which time Payless was one of the largest footwear retailers operating over 4,300 stores globally. While there, Jones was responsible for international store growth across more than 30 countries and the development of omnichannel business capabilities and customer experience. Prior to Payless, he served as president, chairman and CEO of Shopko Stores from 2009 to 2012, and held the role of president and chief merchandising officer after joining the company in 2007. Jones' prior career highlights include serving in senior leadership and merchandising roles at Kohl's Department Stores from 1997 to 2004, and at May Department Stores where he started his retail career in 1986 and served for over 11 years.

"This is an iconic American retailer with an incredible history and a strong and ambitious team at every level of the organization. I am looking forward to working with and contributing to the future growth of JCPenney," added Jones.

