JD Sports appoints Darren Shapland as interim chair

UK sports fashion retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD Sports) has announced the appointment of Darren Shapland as interim chair with immediate effect. The decision follows the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the group on July 21, 2026.

Shapland steps into the interim role while the company conducts a search for a permanent chair. The leadership transition aligns with succession plans outlined on April 22, 2026, when Andrew Higginson informed the board of directors of his intention to step down from the position.

Committee adjustments following board transition

As Shapland assumes the responsibilities of interim chair of the board, the executive will step down as chair of the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committee, while remaining an active member. During this interim period, Shapland will also step down as a member of the audit and risk committee. Non-executive director Sarah Kuijlaars has chaired the audit and risk committee since succeeding Ian Dyson on June 1, 2026.

Concurrently, non-executive director Prama Bhatt, who currently serves on the ESG committee, has been appointed to succeed Shapland as chair of the ESG committee, effective July 21, 2026.