JD Sports brand marketing director to exit

The brand marketing director for JD Sports has announced his exit from the sportswear retailer.

Christ Waters, who had been responsible for the UK and European markets, revealed on LinkedIn that he would be joining German Doner Kebab as chief marketing officer from September 1.

Waters has been with JD Sports for three years, first stepping in as retail marketing director for the UK market before becoming brand marketing director for JD Sports UK and Europe in April 2023.

In the position, he had been responsible for managing budget across the two regions, and overseeing a team working on campaign plannings, media investment and PR, among other aspects of the business.

Waters joined JD Sports from Morrisons, where he had most recently served as head of in-store marketing. Prior to this, he had been with Asda for almost eight years, taking on roles of increasing responsibility.