JD Sports CFO Brian Small to retire

JD Sports Fashion Plc has announced that its Chief Financial Officer Brian Small will retire from his role from October 31. “The JD Board has been in discussion with Brian for the past few months regarding his proposed retirement and wishes him all the best for the future”, said the company in a statement.

Small joined JD Sports in 2003, after holding several senior roles in companies such as Intercare, St Helens Glass and Kosset Carpets. He will be succeeded by Neil Greenhalgh, who currently serves as the company’s Group Finance Director. He joined JD Sports in 2004.