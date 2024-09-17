JD Sports remuneration committee chair to step down in November

Suzi Williams, non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee of JD Sports Fashion Plc has decided to step down on November 1, 2024 having completed the foundational phase of remuneration governance change for the group.

Commenting on Williams’ resignation, Andy Higginson, JD Sports Fashion’s chair said in a statement: "Suzi is a valued colleague and board member, and we are grateful for her contribution. As Chair of the Remuneration Committee she has led the rapid normalisation of remuneration policy and governance structures, delivering much improved support from shareholders.''

The company said that Williams joined the group in May 2022 and has since led the design and delivery of a new remuneration policy and operating structure. With this complete, she will hand over the remuneration committee chair role to Angela Luger on October 1, 2024.

"Given my expanding commitments, and with the fresh remuneration policy and approach fully delivered, the time is right to handover to a new chair for the next chapter," added Williams.

Luger, who joined the board and the remuneration committee in June 2023, will stand down as ESG committee chair, but remain as a member, and Darren Shapland will replace her in this role on October 1, 2024. Luger has previously chaired the remuneration committees at Manchester Airport Group and SCS plc.