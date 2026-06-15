Jeff Bezos announced at Paris' VivaTech trade show on Wednesday
Paris - American businessman and executive Jeff Bezos, founder of the giant Amazon, will attend the VivaTech trade show in Paris on Wednesday, organisers announced. VivaTech is an annual technology and innovation conference held in Paris and is regarded as the largest tech event in Europe.
“An emblematic figure of the global technological revolution and the new space age, Jeff Bezos will come to share his vision of innovation, entrepreneurship and the future of humanity” on one of the event's stages, they added.
Jeff Bezos, who stepped down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, has embarked on other projects, notably co-founding the space company Blue Origin in 2000. He will participate in a panel discussion alongside the chief executive officer of Blue Origin, Dave Limp, and Mike Massimino, a former Nasa astronaut. In direct competition with SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, Blue Origin suffered a serious setback at the end of May with the spectacular explosion of its New Glenn rocket on its launch pad during a test.
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