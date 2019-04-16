Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award

This June, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will honor Jennifer Lopez with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Awards, according to an announcement released by the organization.

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA Chairwoman and designer Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

Throughout her career, the singer, actress, dancer and producer has made headlines with her style both on and off the red carpet. Whether it was the iconic green chiffon Versace dress worn at the 2000 Grammy Awards — a look that still garners attention each year — or more recent appearances, there’s no doubt that she has a lasting impact on the industry.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited and always memorable,” said Steven Kolb, the president and CEO of the CFDA.

The CFDA Awards will be held at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3.