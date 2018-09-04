Jenny Galimberti appointed as new CEO of JW Anderson

JW Anderson has appointed Jenny Galimberti, Louis Vuitton’s communications and events director as its new CEO, reports WWD. LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton holds a 46 percent stake in Jonathan Anderson’s JW Anderson brand since 2013. Quoting a separate statement, the report added that Louis Vuitton has named ex-Prada executive Stefano Cantino as the new communications and events director in place of Galimberti.

Galimberti steps into the position vacated by Simon Whitehouse at the end of last year. Whitehouse served the label for three years before leaving the business citing personal reasons. Galimberti, the report said, had joined Louis Vuitton in 2015, assisting Chairman and CEO Michael Burke and Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections in charting out the growth path. She was also a member of Vuitton’s executive committee and shouldered global communications and brand development strategy, including media relations, events and digital for the coveted fashion house.

Before joining Louis Vuitton, Galimberti was with Alfred Dunhill in the role of chief marketing officer. She has also served in senior executive roles within communications and brand development at Gucci, L’Oréal, Swarovski and Prada.

Picture:Facebook/JW Anderson