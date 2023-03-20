Jeremy Scott to exit Moschino

Luxury Italian brand Moschino has announced that Jeremy Scott will be departing from his role as creative director.

Scott initially joined the Aeffe-owned house in 2013, with his debut coinciding with the brand’s autumn/winter 2024 collection.

Since then, the brand has become the centre of theatrics during fashion weeks, launching debates surrounding the merging of art, social commentary and consumerism, as Moschino outlined in a release.

Speaking on his exit, the American designer said: “These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination.

“I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honour of leading this iconic house.

“I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated with me, my collections, and my vision for without you none of this would be possible.”

Tongue-in-cheek humour and celebrity fan base

Scott became infamous for his tongue-in-cheek humour which he translated for each Moschino line, garnering the brand international recognition and a slew of celebrity fans.

Most recently, the creator showed Moschino’s AW23 collection at Milan Fashion Week, offering up a punk-inspired collection that drew inspiration from surrealist artist Salvador Dalí.

This saw the likes of exaggerated spikes, corseted gowns and distorted proportions take to the runway in Scott’s typically abstract style.

Massino Ferretti, chairman of Aeffe, also expressed his gratitude to Scott in a statement, saying: “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott.

“I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino’s history.”