Jerome Le Bleis joins Burberry as chief supply chain officer

Burberry has named Jerome Le Bleis as its new chief supply chain officer. He will join the British luxury brand from Lacoste, where he currently serves as executive vice president, group operations.

Le Bleis' new position with Burberry is effective January 1, 2020. Drapers reported that he will lead the brand's supply chain team from London, while reporting to CEO Marco Gobbetti.

“Jerome has excellent experience leading high-performing teams and shares our values making him a great fit culturally," Gobbetti told Drapers.

The fashion executive has been in his current role with Lacoste for three years. Previously, he was executive vice president of Lacoste's supply chain, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before joining Lacoste, Le Bleis held roles with Carrefour, Nestle and Michelin, working in supply chain management for each.