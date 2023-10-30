Jessica McCormack names new chief executive officer

London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack has appointed former Burberry executive Leonie Brantberg as its new chief executive officer.

In a statement, the jeweller said that Brantberg would bring “significant luxury industry experience” to the role and will continue to drive the business, which has more than doubled in growth, going from 9 million pounds in 2020 to 24 million pounds in 2022.

Brantberg will be responsible for realising the jewellery brand’s creative and commercial ambitions and leading the business through the next stage of its growth.

Previously, Brantberg was chief of staff, strategy and growth projects at Burberry, where she was also a member of the brand’s executive committee. Prior to this, she was an associate partner at McKinsey where she co-led the apparel, fashion and luxury goods practice in the UK.

Leonie Brantberg, chief executive officer of Jessica McCormack Credits: Jessica McCormack

Commenting on the appointment, Jessica McCormack, founder and creative director, said: “I am so thrilled to have Leonie join the company at this exciting time. She brings with her such a wealth of experience, but more importantly to me, she represents the true JM woman.

“She’s smart, tenacious, and curious, and I think we will make a great team. Her expertise in strategy will be invaluable as we continue to grow this brand that I am so proud of.”

Brantberg’s appointment follows the announcement that Jessica McCormack will open its second London store at 140 Sloane Street later this year.

Brantberg added: “Jessica’s unique take on fine jewellery is exactly what women want today, and I’ve been obsessed with the brand since I was first introduced to it a few years ago. I am thrilled to be joining as CEO at such a pivotal moment for the brand and can’t wait to get started.”