Jeweller Hamilton and Inches names managing director

Edinburgh based jewellers and Royal Warrant holders Hamilton and Inches has confirmed Jonathan Payne as its new managing director to support chief executive, Victoria Houghton, and the team in “leading a new era” for the company.

In a statement, Hamilton and Inches said that Payne would bring his luxury retail management expertise to his new role, as the jewellery and silverware company plans to invest in the training and development of the existing team, as well as make significant infrastructure updates, as part of its strategic plan to double turnover over the next five years.

“Jonathan Payne is the perfect candidate to step into the role of managing director for Hamilton and Inches. His experience and reputation is outstanding and his understanding of Scotland as a retail destination will add credence to our global development strategy,” said Victoria Houghton, chief executive of Hamilton and Inches. “He brings exceptional business management acumen, alongside true dedication and energy to support the team in delivering a fresh approach to the five-year growth strategy. His many years of experience and knowledge of the jewellery and fine watches market will be welcomed by the Board.”

Commenting on his new role, Payne added: “To me, Hamilton and Inches represents everything a luxury jeweller should be. This includes the talented team in the workshop handcrafting exceptional silverware and jewellery, the vastly knowledgeable and experienced retail team and the longstanding relationships the team has developed over many years with clients and brands.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining the team at the start of a period of significant growth and look forward to working with the team to cement our reputation as Scotland’s finest jeweller.”