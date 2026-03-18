Jigsaw appoints Lisa Butler as new retail director

British fashion retailer Jigsaw has named Lisa Butler as its new retail director, marking a significant addition to the executive team of the London-based brand. Butler joins the company following a tenure at British heritage label Russell & Bromley, where she served as global retail director.

During her time at Russell & Bromley, Butler was tasked with overseeing a five-year reboot strategy intended to modernise the footwear and accessories specialist. She recently confirmed on the professional networking site LinkedIn that she contributed to a strong fourth quarter for the brand, noting a sense of momentum within the business prior to its recent financial challenges.

The appointment comes after Russell & Bromley entered administration earlier this year, an event that truncated Butler’s strategic plans for the heritage house. Despite the transition, in a LinkedIn post, Butler expressed gratitude for the experience gained and the autonomy she held in shaping retail operations during her brief period with the footwear brand.

Extensive background in premium retail

Prior to her time at Russell & Bromley, Butler held the position of global retail director at British beauty brand Trinny London. During her six and a half years at the company, she played a central role in the rapid expansion of the digital-first brand into physical retail environments and international markets.

Butler’s career also includes significant leadership experience within the premium beauty and fashion sectors. She previously served as a regional manager for British beauty retailer Space NK, where she managed diverse retail portfolios. These earlier roles provided a foundation in high-end consumer goods and boutique retail management that she now brings to Jigsaw.

Strategic expansion at Jigsaw

In her new role at Jigsaw, Butler will be responsible for leading teams across the brick and mortar store network and head office. Her focus will remain on bolstering the retail strategy and contributing to the long-term growth of the British high street mainstay, which has been refining its market position in recent years.

Butler brings extensive industry experience to the position, having navigated complex retail environments and large-scale brand transformations. Her arrival is expected to support Jigsaw as it continues to navigate the evolving premium fashion landscape and strengthen its omnichannel presence.

The transition to Jigsaw represents a new chapter for the executive, who cited her pride in joining what she described as an ‘iconic’ brand. Butler will work closely with the existing leadership to maintain the current trajectory of the company.