Jigsaw buying and merchandising director steps down

British high street fashion retailer Jigsaw has announced its buying and merchandising director, Shailina Parti, has stepped down after five years at the company.

“After five years at Jigsaw, Shailina Parti has decided to leave to pursue interests outside of the company,” Interim CEO Toby Foreman said in a statement. “Shailina will leave having built a great team and been instrumental in the delivery of our 2019 Autumn Winter range that champions the best of Jigsaw heritage designed into a contemporary collection for a modern lifestyle brand.”

Prior to joining Jigsaw in 2014, Parti worked at womenswear retailers Jaeger and Monsoon.