Jigsaw CEO Peter Ruis steps down

As Jigsaw readies to sell a stake in the business, the company’s chief executive officer, Peter Ruis has announced his departure effective immediately, reports The Daily Telegraph. Jigsaw's Chairman, Charles Atterton, the report added, is expected to return to the company in an executive role. He was earlier associated the company as joint chief executive with Jigsaw's founder and owner, John Robinson, till Ruis stepped into the position.

It was earlier speculated that Foschini, the owner of Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight and Truworths owner of Office were in talks with Jigsaw to acquire a stake. However, the report adds that neither is involved in the investment negotiations at the moment. The company had roped in KPMG in October last year to scout for a buyer citing financial crunch at the business.

Jigsaw witnessed a strong Christmas in a challenging market, against a high 2016 comparable. Sales for the five weeks to December 31, 2017 were 7 percent up on last year despite the brand continuing to ignore the promotional Black Friday period.

The company operates over 80 UK stores including 30 in London with concessions in most branches of John Lewis, Fenwicks and Bentalls. International concessions are in Arnotts Dublin, De Bijenkorf NL, David Jones Australia, Robinsons Singapore, Edgars Johannesburg and Voisins Jersey.

Picture credit:Jigsaw website