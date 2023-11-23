Jigsaw creative director reportedly set to exit

Joanna Sykes, the creative director of Jigsaw, is understood to be preparing to step down from the position amid shifts in the British womenswear brand’s management and strategy.

Sykes’ last collection will be for spring 2024, the brand told WWD in a statement, after which she is then to move on to new opportunities.

Speaking to the media outlet, Jigsaw’s chief executive officer, Hash Ladha, highlighted Sykes’ impact on the brand, adding: “She has shown dedication and passion and played a major role in bringing Jigsaw back to being a brand with a strong visual handwriting and a product proposition with a distinctive point of view.

“Jo will be missed, and I want to take this opportunity on behalf of us all to wish her the very best for the future.”

Sykes joined Jigsaw in 2019 after serving as creative director of Nicole Farhi, as well as design director at Aquascutum.

During her time at the company, she had been credited with elevating the brand, helping to restore it to its origins through multi-industry collaboration.

Her departure follows the appointment of Ladha, former group CEO of Oasis and Warehouse, who took on the same role at Jigsaw earlier this month.