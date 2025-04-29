Jigsaw makes new leadership hires

British retailer Jigsaw has announced a slew of new appointments across its business as it continues on a path of UK and international expansion.

Among the new faces is that of Tikki Godley, who has been named the company’s new managing director, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news.

Godley, who will take up her new role immediately, joins Jigsaw from Never Fully Dressed, where she had served as chief operating officer after previously being with Ted Baker for more than 20 years.

Richard Grainger, River Island’s former co-managing director, meanwhile, has been appointed as Jigsaw’s sourcing and business development director.

His role change falls alongside the further appointment of Jordan Eaglestone as digital director, a role he will take up from May 12. Eaglestone most recently served as head of e-commerce and marketing at Hawes & Curtis.

The news was confirmed to Drapers by Jigsaw, which told the publication: “This is a pivotal moment for Jigsaw. With fresh investment, a revitalised leadership team, and a clear strategic vision, we are poised to build on our heritage and drive the brand forward, both in the UK and internationally.

“We see huge opportunity for growth across new markets, enhanced digital platforms, and an expanded product offering, while continuing to deliver the timeless quality and craftsmanship our customers expect.”

Earlier this month, Jigsaw secured five million pounds in funding from Carphone Warehouse co-founder, David Ross. The investment is to be targeted towards establishing a more resilient long-term financial foundation.