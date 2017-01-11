Jil Sander said to be eyeing up Lucie and Luke Meier

London - It's a new year, which means it is time fashion houses started searching for new creative direction and Jil Sander is no exception. The Milan-based label is said to had hired not one, but two new creative directors, in the form of married duo Lucie and Luke Meier to succeed Rodolfo Paglialunga, according to sources from WWD.

Jil Sander said to appoint Lucie and Luke Meier as new co-creative directors

It is certainly not the first time speculation concerning new creative leadership at Jil Sanders has hit the airwaves. Last November , reports emerged that Jil Sander had been in contact with numerous designers, including Lucie Meier and Simon Porte Jacquemus, in search of a new head of design. Sources indicate that although the duo have been tapped, they are not set to step in until March this year, after Rodolfo Paglialunga present's his women's wear collection for Jil Sander.

Lucie Meier, together with Serge Ruffieux, previously lead the spring and fall ready-to-wear and couture studios at french fashion house Dior under the leadership of Raf Simons, before being taking over the creative reins following his exit. Following the arrival of Simons successor, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the two stepped back from the limelight. Meier's husband, Luke Meier, is the co-founder and creative director of men's wear streetwear brand OAMC, which he launched with Arnaud Faeh in 2013.

Both Lucie and Luke Meier have established careers within the fashion industry and bring with them years of experience to Jil Sander. Lucie cut her teeth working for luxury fashion houses Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, whereas Luke previously led the design teams at Supreme as creative director. Together the couple are said to each bring their own area of expertise to the label and co-produce its men's and women's wear collections.

The current creative director at Jil Sander, Paglialunga, has received mixed reviews for his designs since his appointment in April, 2014. The label itself has gone through an unsettling period in terms of design, with its founder German designer Jil Sander exiting and returning to the brand a number of times as creative director before stepping down from her role for good in 2013.

Their appointment would come amid a turbulent time for creative heads at fashion houses, with Brioni, Roberto Cavalli, Carven, Marni and Salvatore Ferragamo all appointing new creative leaders last year and Dior, Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent all debut collections from their new creative directors during Paris Fashion Week last season.

Photo: Jil Sander runway SS17, website