Jim DePaul to join JCPenney as Executive Vice President of stores

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. has announced the appointment of James (Jim) DePaul, an executive with nearly 25 years of retail experience, as Executive Vice President of stores, effective August 5, 2019, reporting directly to Jill Soltau, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company said, he will be responsible for improving in-store and omnichannel operations as part of the JCPenney’s focus on transforming the customer experience to grow traffic, engagement and customer retention. The company added that Mike Robbins, executive vice president of stores and supply chain, will be leaving the organization effective August 3, 2019.

“Jim’s track record of delivering a positive, end-to-end customer experience through seamless omni-channel integration makes him a perfect choice as we deliver on our commitment to providing an engaging and rewarding shopping experience for our customers,” said Soltau in a statement.

DePaul joins JCPenney from Shopko Stores where he served as chief operations officer, with responsibility for stores, pharmacy, optical, supply chain, e-commerce operations, non-merchandise procurement, store operations, store development, loss prevention and merchandise support. His previous roles at Shopko include chief administrative officer and senior vice president of stores and operations. DePaul began his career in 1995 and spent three years in merchandising and operations positions at Target Corporation before joining Shopko in 1998 as a store manager.

Picture credit:JCPenney newsroom