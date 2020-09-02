Jimmy Choo appoints Hannah Colman as new CEO

Luxury fashion group Capri Holdings has named Hannah Colman as the new CEO of Jimmy Choo.

Colman, who has been serving as interim CEO, joined Jimmy Choo 24 years ago as a store manager in the first boutique on Motcomb Street, London, making her one of the label’s earliest employees. Since then, she has held several roles including most recently president EMEA and global e-commerce.

It comes after former CEO Pierre Denis stepped down in February after eight years.

In her new role, Colman will report to John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings, and will be helming the brand alongside founder and creative director Sandra Choi.

Jimmy Choo appoints new CEO

“Having been part of the Jimmy Choo team since 1996 I am thrilled to be leading such an iconic British luxury house,” Colman said in a statement. “Working alongside Sandra over the last few months as Interim CEO has been a great experience and it’s a privilege to lead such a talented team who have done an incredible job of steering the brand through the events of this year.

“I take the responsibility of writing the next chapter of this remarkable luxury house incredibly seriously and couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity.”

Choi commented: “Hannah and I have worked together since the start of our fashion luxury house. I couldn’t be happier that she will now lead our company as we continue to grow Jimmy Choo as one of the most important British luxury brands in the world. We share the same vision for the future of this brand that we both love.”

Last month, Capri announced that Q1 revenue at Jimmy Choo decreased 67.7 percent to 51 million dollars amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite a similar drop in revenue across its other brands Versace and Michael Kors, the group still beat expectations.

“Looking at our progress in the fiscal first quarter, we were encouraged by trends across all three of our luxury houses, with sales and margin performance ahead of our initial expectations,” Capri CEO and chairman John D. Idol commented on the results.

“We were particularly pleased with the strong growth of our eCommerce business, as well the sequential improvement in overall revenue trends through the first quarter and into July.”