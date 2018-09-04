Jinqing Cai appointed President of Kering Greater China

Kering has announced the appointment of Jinqing Cai as President of Kering Greater China, starting from September 10, 2018. The company said, her mission will be to reinforce the visibility of Kering in Greater China and to strengthen the links between the Group and its local partners. She will be based in Kering’s Shanghai office and will report to Jean-François Palus, Group Managing Director of Kering.

Commenting on Cai’s appointment, François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, said in a statement: “Kering started to invest in Greater China some time ago and had built the foundations of a long-lasting and successful business, while continuously reinforcing our relationships with local partners. I am very pleased with the appointment of Jinqing Cai, which is a further testament to our long-term commitment in Greater China.”

Kering strengthens China team with appointment of Jinqing Cai

The company added that with the appointment of president of Greater China, it is reinforcing its corporate team in the region in order to adapt to the fast-changing business environment in this market, which has been continuously growing in importance for the luxury industry since Gucci opened its first store in China in 1997.

Cai, the company said, started her career in 1993 in New York as an associate in a strategic consulting company. She then moved to Hong Kong to work for private equity fund management companies, k1 Ventures and Lark International Entertainment Limited, focusing on the media and entertainment industries. In 2002, she co-founded the PR firm New Alliance Consulting International in Beijing and managed the inaugural annual conference of Boao Forum for Asia. In 2005, Cai became the founding partner of Brunswick Beijing, playing a central role in the PR firm’s high profile cross-border transactions.

In 2012, she joined the leading auction house Christie’s as the first managing director of Christie’s China. Cai was later appointed president of Christie’s China in 2014 and then chairman in 2016. Cai is on the international advisory board of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and serves as a board member of Teach for China, a non-profit organization focusing on education inequality in China. In parallel with her new role at Kering Greater China, the company said, Cai will retain a consulting role at Christie’s, serving as deputy chairman of its Asia Advisory Board.

Picture:Jinqing Cai via Kering