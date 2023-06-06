Jins appoints global chief creative officer

Tokyo-based eyewear brand Jins has appointed Paul Nixon, Apple's former creative director, as its new global chief creative officer.

In a statement, Jins said that Nixon joining the eyewear brand would help it grow its presence globally, and Nixon would be a “major driving force in realising Jins' innovative products, new customer experiences, and global growth going forward”.

Nixon has more than 25 years of design, marketing, and branding experience, most recently as a creative leader at Apple. During his 18 years at the technology company, he launched the iPhone website in 2007 and the iPad website in 2010, and most recently helped define and design the many features and functions of the Apple Watch line of wearable products as a lead software designer on the product design team.

Commenting on his new role, Nixon said: “After visiting Maebashi in 2019, I had the opportunity to witness first-hand the creativity, innovation, and influence of Mr Tanaka, who is a driving force behind creating the best experiences in his hometown. I then had the chance to meet Mr Tanaka by chance and learn more about the mission and story of Jins and was immediately attracted not only to his amazing Maebashi projects but also to Jins as a company with a vision and great products that can magnify people's lives.

“I am looking forward to being a part of Jins' global-scale mission, and I truly believe that Jins is a special company that can magnify the lives of its customers around the world. In the coming years, I believe Jins can and will become the global standard for eyewear product design, innovation, and value - as well as providing stand out customer experiences and services.”