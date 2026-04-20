Joan Burstein, pioneering founder of Browns, dies aged 100

British retail trailblazer Joan Burstein, co-founder of iconic London boutique Browns, who championed emerging talent throughout her career, has died at the age of 100, according to her family.

Burstein, who was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2006 Queen's Birthday Honours list for her services to the British fashion industry, was known as a “fairy godmother” to many designers, as she famously discovered and nurtured some of the biggest names in fashion.

Known affectionately as “Mrs B,” she co-founded the Browns boutique on South Molton Street, London, in 1970 with her late husband Sidney, which she transformed into one of the most recognisable independent retailers in fashion. She was instrumental in launching many designers’ careers, and was one of the first to stock designers, such as John Galliano, buying his entire graduate collection in 1984, as well as Alexander McQueen and Christopher Kane.

Burstein was also credited for introducing many international brands to the UK, including Giorgio Armani, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, and Comme des Garçons.

She retired from the business in 2015, when Farfetch acquired the retailer from the family.

In a statement, her family said Burstein died peacefully at her home in Ibiza, surrounded by her family.

Her children, Simon Burstein and Caroline Hammond, said: “We are deeply saddened to share that our wonderful mother, Joan Burstein CBE, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2026. Earlier this year, she celebrated her 100th birthday in joyful style, dancing to a swing band and surrounded by those who loved her, which was entirely fitting for a life so vibrantly lived.

“She leaves behind an enormous legacy and will be profoundly missed by her two children, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and the many people whose lives she touched.”

Tributes paid to retail pioneer “Mrs B”

Since her death, many tributes have poured in from the fashion industry, including Browns Fashion and the British Fashion Council.

On Instagram, Browns Fashion said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Joan Burstein CBE, the incomparable Mrs B.

“As the visionary founder of Browns, Mrs B was a mentor and a pioneer, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us and generations to come.”

The British Fashion Council added on social media: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Joan Burstein, known to many as Mrs B. A pioneering force in British fashion retail, she played a defining role in shaping the industry as we know it today, championing emerging designers with conviction, insight and an unwavering commitment to creativity.

“Through her work, she helped establish London as a global centre for innovation and talent, supporting generations of designers at the earliest stages of their careers. Her legacy will be felt for years to come, not only in what she built, but in the confidence and visibility she gave to so many.”