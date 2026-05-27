John Galantic resigns as Tod's CEO, returns to US

Tod’s SpA chief executive officer John Galantic has departed from the Italian fashion group, after less than two years in the role, Bloomberg reported.

Galantic, who assumed the position of CEO in September 2024, left the luxury company known for its signature loafers at the end of April. A representative for Tod’s stated that the American executive stepped down for personal reasons and has returned to the US.

The Italian company has not yet named a successor to fill the executive vacancy.

Leadership background and privatization

Prior to his tenure at Tod’s, Galantic spent approximately 16 years at French luxury brand Chanel, where he oversaw operations in the US among other international responsibilities.

Galantic took the helm of Tod’s following the privatization of the brand, which resulted in its delisting from the Italian stock exchange. The group, which remains controlled by the Della Valle family, is backed by private equity firm L Catterton.

L Catterton, a consumer-brand-focused private equity group, assisted in taking the Italian fashion brand private in 2024. The investment firm is itself backed by French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Supply chain scrutiny and market headwinds

During the past year, Tod’s became involved in an industry-wide investigation led by Italian prosecutors into the supply chain practices of various luxury brands operating under the made-in-Italy designation. The probe drew criticism from Tod’s chairman Diego Della Valle, who warned that the legal scrutiny threatened the stability of the luxury sector.

In addition to its flagship label, Tod’s owns premium footwear brand Roger Vivier. Galantic also serves as a board member for Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer Ferrari.