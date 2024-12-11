John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela, report

Fashion designer John Galliano and Maison Margiela seem to be going their separate ways.

Galliano and Renzo Rosso, head of the Italian fashion group OTB Group - to which Margiela belongs - announced this decision to WWD. The designer did not comment on his future plans to the trade magazine.

The employees were informed about the changes on Wednesday and a successor is currently not known.

This article was published prior to confirmation from Maison Margiela or John Galliano, based on a report via WWD. Confirmation here.