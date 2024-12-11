 
John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela, report

By Ole Spötter

Maison Margiela Artisanal 2024. Credits: Courtesy Otb Group

Fashion designer John Galliano and Maison Margiela seem to be going their separate ways.

Galliano and Renzo Rosso, head of the Italian fashion group OTB Group - to which Margiela belongs - announced this decision to WWD. The designer did not comment on his future plans to the trade magazine.

The employees were informed about the changes on Wednesday and a successor is currently not known.

This article was published prior to confirmation from Maison Margiela or John Galliano, based on a report via WWD. Confirmation here.

